New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The AAP on Monday claimed that all district presidents of the Delhi BJP have resigned ahead of the MCD polls as the saffron party has seen the writing on the wall.

Dismissing the claim, the BJP said AAP leaders are "lie-churning machines" and trying to create confusion.

Also Read | Dimple Yadav Has Net Worth of Over Rs 14 Crore, Say Samajwadi Party Candidate’s Nomination Papers For Mainpuri By-Election 2022.

Addressing a press conference, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said lack of cleanliness is the biggest issue faced by the residents of the capital and his party will make the city garbage-free if it wins the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections.

Targetting the BJP, Bharadwaj said, "They have already sensed the outcome of the upcoming elections. All the district presidents of the BJP have tendered their resignation ahead of the MCD elections."

Also Read | IFFI 2022 in Goa: State CM Pramod Sawant Reviews Preparations for Premier Film Festival.

"This is such an important indicator of the strength of the AAP and shows what is likely to happen in the MCD when the results are announced on December 7.

"For a political party such as the BJP, the post of a district president is important as it is through them that the senior leaders remain in contact with the people. The news about all district presidents submitting their resignations to BJP state president Adesh Gupta is therefore extremely important," he asserted.

The AAP leader further congratulated the BJP district presidents who have allegedly resigned, saying they have taken the right decision at the right time.

In a statement, the BJP said AAP leaders, including Bharadwaj, are "lie-churning machines" who tell new lies every day to remain in the news.

"They (AAP) should not worry about the BJP, we will win more than 200 seats," said BJP MCD poll management committee chairman Ashish Sood,

The MCD polls will be held on December 4. The counting of votes will take place on December 7.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)