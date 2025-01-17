New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) In a bid to encourage higher voter turnout in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the South Zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced a "Run for Democracy" event, scheduled three days before voting begins.

Deputy Commissioner Badal Kumar said the initiative aims to raise awareness about citizens' democratic rights and responsibilities.

The five-kilometer run will begin at Nexus Select Citywalk in Saket, with participants treated to refreshments, including pizza, to create a festive atmosphere.

Special prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female performers.

"Our goal is to bring as many people as possible to the polling booths. Events like 'Run for Democracy' remind citizens of the power of their vote and its role in shaping the democratic process," Kumar said.

Open to participants of all ages, the event aims to foster a sense of community and enthusiasm for civic participation.

Organisers hope the initiative will inspire families, friends, and individuals to reflect on the importance of voting while enjoying a day of fitness and fun.

This effort by the MCD comes as political parties ramp up their election campaigns. By focusing on voter awareness, the corporation seeks to underline the importance of active participation in democracy.

