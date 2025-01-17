New Delhi January 17: The Ministry of External Affairs mourned the demise of Binil Babu, the Indian national killed while serving in the Russian Army in the ongoing conflict against Ukraine, and said India is in touch with the Russian authorities to ensure the return of the deceased's mortal remains to India. He also informed that another Indian national has sustained injuries during the conflict and is getting treatment. He is expected to come back to India soon.

"The death of Binil Babu is extremely unfortunate. We have conveyed our condolences to the family. Our embassy is in touch with the Russian authorities so that his mortal remains could come back to India as soon as possible. Another person who was injured is receiving treatment in Moscow...Hopefully, he will also be returning to India soon after his treatment is completed," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday. Russian President Vladimir Putin Lauds PM Narendra Modi, Says 'Investments in India Are Profitable, Russia Ready To Place Manufacturing Site in Country'.

MEA also confirmed that as many as 12 Indian nationals have been killed while serving for the Russian Army in the Ukraine conflict, while 16 more are missing. There were a total of 126 cases of Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army, and India is seeking an "early release" of those who are still there, the spokesperson said. "As of today, there have been 126 cases (of Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army). Of these 126 cases, 96 people have returned to India and have been discharged from the Russian Armed Forces. 18 Indian nationals in the Russian Army remain and out of them the whereabouts of 16 individuals are not known. The Russian side has categorised them as missing," Jaiswal said.

He added, "We are seeking early release and repatriation of those who remain...12 Indian nationals have died who were serving in the Russian Army." Notably, several Indian nationals were allegedly duped into fighting in Russia's war with Ukraine on the pretext of lucrative jobs. Last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), busted a major human trafficking network running across the country targeting Indian nationals on the promise of offering lucrative jobs abroad but allegedly sending them to the Russia-Ukraine war zone.

Talking about Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, Jaiswal said that India will be hosting the annual summit between the two nations this year and the dates will be worked out later. "This year we have to host the annual summit in India...Each year we have annual summits with Russia...The dates will be worked out through diplomatic channels," he said. Notably, the Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India this year, the dates for which are yet to be announced. Death of Indian National in Russia: India Calls for Early Discharge of Remaining Indians Serving Russian Army in Conflict Zone.

This will be Putin's first visit to India since the beginning of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia in 2022. India has always advocated "peace and diplomacy" for resolving conflict between Ukraine and Russia.Putin and PM Modi remain in regular contact, holding talks over phone-call once every couple of months, according to Russian Embassy in India. The two leaders also hold in-person meetings. In 2024, the two leaders met twice as PM Modi in July travelled to Moscow to participate in the 22nd Russia-India summit.

PM Modi's official visit to Russia in July marked his first bilateral visit after resuming office for the third time. PM Modi was also conferred with Russia's highest national award "The Order of St. Andrew the Apostle" for his contribution to fostering India-Russia ties. From a warm hug to driving an electric car for 'dost' PM Modi, the chemistry between the leaders hogged the limelight. During his visit to Russia, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting and an informal meeting with Putin. The two leaders also visited the Rosatom Pavilion at the VDNKh Exhibition Centre in Moscow.

Later in October, PM Modi visited Russia's Kazan for a two-day visit to attend the BRICS Summit. He thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin, the people of Russia and their government for their hospitality. PM Modi took to X to share glimpses of his visit to Russia.