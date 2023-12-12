New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): There have been some media reports alleging that India's family planning programme is likely to be severely affected due to failure in procuring contraceptives by the country's central procurement agency, the Central Medical Services Society (CMSS). Such reports are ill-informed and provide misleading information, the Health Ministry said.

"The Central Medical Services Society (CMSS), New Delhi, an autonomous body and a Central Procurement Agency under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, procures condoms for the National Family Planning Programme and the National AIDS Control Programme (NACO)," according to a press release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also Read | Indian Air Force Pilots Selected As Astronaut-Designates for 2024 Moon Mission, Says ISRO Chief S Somanath.

CMSS procured 5.88 crore pieces of condoms for the Family Planning Programme in May 2023 and the present stock position of condoms is sufficient to meet the requirements of the Family Planning Programme.

Currently, NACO is receiving supplies of 75 per cent free condoms from M/s HLL Lifecare Ltd and is preparing to place the remaining 25 per cent quantities for 2023-24 with CMSS on the basis of recent approvals.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Slams Amit Shah Over Nehru Criticism, Says Home Minister Doesn’t ‘Know History, Keeps Rewriting It’ (Watch Video).

"The requirement of NACO is being met through 66 million pieces ordered from Ms HLL Lifecare Ltd. The order is currently under supplies and indents for one year requirements will be placed with Ms HLL Lifecare Ltd. and CMSS with the approvals of competent authority. There has been no instance of shortfall due to delay in procurement by CMSS," the release stated.

CMSS has already published tenders in the current financial year for the procurement of different varieties of condoms and these tenders are at an advanced stage of finalisation.

"It is clarified that there is no cause for worry as the Union Health Ministry is keeping a close watch on the situation and a weekly review meeting is being held in the Ministry to monitor the tendering process and supply position of various medicines and medical items being procured by the CMSS for various programmes of the Ministry," as per the release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)