Jaipur, Apr 2 (PTI) Medical services across Rajasthan were crippled on Saturday due to a strike by government and private hospitals over the suicide of a doctor in Dausa.

Dr Archana Sharma had hanged herself on Tuesday after a murder case was registered against her on Monday night following protest by the family members of a woman who had died in her private hospital in Lalsot.

Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets People Ahead of the Beginning of the Muslim Holy Month … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

The protest by the woman's family members also saw participation of some local people, including a BJP leader.

All private hospitals and nursing homes, including emergency services, were closed, and government doctors boycotted work in the OPD.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Ramadan Greetings, Says 'May This Holy Month Inspire People To Serve Poor'.

“Our protest will continue till our demands are met. We are demanding arrest of the police officer responsible for lodging the case under section 302 of IPC against the doctor,” Dr Ajay Chaudhary, president of All Rajasthan In-Service Doctors Association (ARISDA) said.

He said that the OPDs in all government hospitals across the state were not functional.

Dr Vijay Kapoor of the private hospitals and nursing home society said that private hospitals were completely shut today.

“The strike will continue tomorrow,” he said.

Meanwhile, a section of doctors representing IMA in Dausa appealed for calling off of strike after a discussion with the Collector.

Dr Mahesh Sharma, representative of IMA in Dausa, said that the district administration have assured they will take appropriate action in the matter therefore the strike was now called off.

Sharma's husband, Dr Suneet Sharma, alleged that Mahesh Sharma was trying to weaken the strike at the behest of Dr Kirodi Meena.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)