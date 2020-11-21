By Aiman Khan

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday alleged inaction on the part of Delhi government in dealing with the COVID-19 situation and accused the AAP government of "doing nothing other than propagating Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's face in media".

Also Read | Android 11 OS Update Coming To OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Next Month.

"The constant lies which are being spread by Delhi government need to be countered because other than propagating the Chief Minister's face, they have done nothing to control COVID-19 or in enhancement of facilities which Delhi has received," said Lekhi.

Hitting out at the AAP government, she said central government procured ventilators from manufacturers and all states were given the option of seeking the required numbers "and yet Delhi reported shortage".

Also Read | Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Exams 2020: Railways Allows Teaching And Non-Teaching Staff, Students to Travel by Mumbai Local Trains Up To December 10.

She said a letter was written to Delhi government by a private hospital seeking its assistance to procure ventilators under PM Cares Fund but nothing was done till September.

The MP said they approached her in October and she wrote to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and asked him to supply ventilators because even the private hospitals have a lot of pressure.

She said the Heath Minister informed her that central government wrote several letters to the Delhi government but haven't received any response.

"Delhi government has done nothing so far. Even Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which is also very important at this crucial time, has not been implemented in Delhi," she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)