Imphal, Feb 20 (PTI) Former minister Yumnam Khemchand on Thursday said that a meeting of BJP MLAs will be called soon to decide on matters related to the formation of a new government in Manipur.

Khemchand, the former municipal administration, housing and urban development minister, also dismissed claims about the existence of different groups among BJP MLAs and the possibility of the formation of a new regional party.

Speaking to reporters after meeting state BJP president A Sharda, he said, "Following the resignation of N Biren Singh from the chief minister's post, the MLAs have not held a meeting. Earlier, when we had a leader of the legislature, we used to sit together and jointly discuss issues. After his resignation, the state party president is our leader. Soon, a meeting of the party MLAs will be scheduled."

"During the meeting, we will discuss matters related to the formation of a new government," Khemchand, who was a harsh critic of Biren Singh, said.

To a query about whether the seven Kuki BJP MLAs will attend the meeting, Khemchand said it was unlikely as they would not be able to reach Imphal due to the prevailing situation arising out of the ethnic conflict.

Asked if there are separate camps among the BJP MLAs and if there is a possibility of the formation of a new regional party, Khemchand said, "We have also heard about these things in the media. BJP MLAs are one. There is no rift among them. There is no question of the formation of a new regional party. If anyone is contemplating that, he or she is day-dreaming."

Replying to a question on whether a new leader (CM) will be chosen when a new government is formed, he said, "Let the central leaders decide on that."

President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 and the assembly put under suspended animation, days after N Biren Singh resigned from the CM's post which led to political uncertainty in the state.

Singh, who was heading the BJP government in Manipur, resigned as the chief minister after nearly 21 months of ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives so far.

