Shimla February 20: In a landmark decision aimed at supporting women government employees, the Himachal Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has introduced a 60-day special maternity leave for women who experience a stillbirth or the loss of a child soon after birth.

In a statement the state government said currently, woman government employees with less than two surviving children are entitled to 180 days of maternity leave from the date of commencement. The newly announced special maternity leave will be available under the same eligibility conditions but will apply exclusively in cases of stillbirth or neonatal loss. This leave can only be availed for deliveries in authorized hospitals. Surrogacy and Maternity Leave Rules: Government Amends Surrogacy Rules, Govt Employees To Get Six-Month Break.

Recognizing the physical and emotional toll of such tragic circumstances, the state government's initiative aims to provide affected employees with essential time for recovery and healing. This move underscores the government's commitment to employee welfare, ensuring job security and fostering a healthy work-life balance for its female workforce. By implementing this policy, the Himachal Pradesh Government reaffirms its dedication to progressive governance, prioritizing the well-being of its employees and offering crucial support during difficult times. Maharashtra Tribunal Says Maternity Leave Can't Be Denied During Probation, Quashes State Order That Cost Woman Her Seniority in 2015.

Earlier, the state Government has taken a significant step to strengthen the healthcare sector by "granting full salary" to MBBS doctors pursuing postgraduate studies or specialized training in India or abroad, an official statement from the CM's office said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)