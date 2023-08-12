New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): The mega oil palm plantation drive was organized under in 49 districts of 11 states under the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm.

The State Governments along with oil palm processing companies initiated a 'Mega Oil Palm Plantation Drive' to promote and increase oil palm cultivation, making the country and its farmers 'Atma-Nirbhar' in edible oil production.

The plantation drive commenced on July 25, 2023 and concluded on Saturday.

"This will further assist in achieving the target of bringing an additional area of 6.5 lakh hectares under oil palm production by 2025-26," Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said in an official statement.

"The Mega Oil Palm Plantation drive concluded on 12th August 2023. Through this drive, the states and the companies were able to reach out to more than 7,000 farmers in 77 villages of 49 districts in 11 states, covering approximately 3,500 hectares of the area and planting more than 5.00 lakh planting material," the ministry said.

The major oil palm growing states where the plantation drive was organized are Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Karnataka, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Tripura.

As part of the mega plantation drive, the companies also organized unique and intensive large-scale technical training seminars on oil palm cultivation for farmers along with the department staff.

The Ministry further stated that the aim of the seminars conducted was to make the farmers and the staff more aware of the management packages which will help to ensure the plants’ health, thereby enhancing productivity and creating sustainable income sources.

Several dignitaries including senior political leaders, department officials, and gram panchayat members also graced the series of events that were conducted as part of the Pan-India Mega Oil Palm Plantation Drive, the release said.

Under the scheme, farmers are also provided various incentives, including quality planting material, financial assistance for the maintenance of the crop and intercropping.

Additionally, the farmers are also provided an assured market with guaranteed prices for their produce. (ANI)

