Shillong, Jan 26 (PTI) Meghalaya joined the rest of the country in celebrating the 72nd Republic Day as Governor Satya Pal Malik hoisted the national flag at the Polo Grounds here on Tuesday.

The governor urged the people to remember the founding fathers of the nation and the state.

Meghalaya continues to be one of those states that have the lowest number of active COVID-19 cases and fatalities, he said.

The state's efforts in dealing with the pandemic were appreciated nationally, and even by the World Health Organisation, Malik said.

The governor also highlighted the concerted response of the state government to the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic.

The Restart Meghalaya Mission, launched by the state government, is committed to spending Rs 14,515 crore on various developmental activities over the next three years, he said, adding that the development of roads and connectivity has improved.

Malik said the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' to provide piped water connection to every rural household will be completed in the state by December 2022 against the national target of December 2024.

He also spoke on various other developmental works taken up by the government.

As a part of the celebrations, the Meghalaya Day Awards were distributed, and all frontline health workers were recognised for their contribution and services rendered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Assam Regiment, Central Reserve Police Force, District Executive Force of Meghalaya Police, NCC, and the Brass Band of the Border Wing Home Guards took part in the celebrations.

An array of cultural programs, depicting the ethnic communities of Meghalaya, were showcased.

Celebrations also took place in other district headquarters, sub-divisional headquarters and central government offices across the state.

