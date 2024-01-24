Jaintia Hills (Meghalaya) [India], January 23 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday inaugurated the Wahiajer Prime Hub at Wahiajer.

During the inauguration, the Deputy Chief Ministers, Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, were also present.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, in his address said that having Prime Hubs all over the state is connected with the goal and objective to promote entrepreneurship at the grassroots and to allow people to be able to carry out different economic activities and opportunities for themselves and the communities.

"Our goal when we started off in 2018 was to see how do we create more value to the different activities that our people are already engaged in and we started off with the broomstick industry and today I am happy to see this Prime Hub that will be manufacturing broomsticks by adding value to the broom grass," he said.

He further informed that the state exports about 1000 crores worth of broom grass every year and by adding value, the broom sector can be increased to about 2000 crores.

The Chief Minister also informed that every block of the state will have a prime hub that will serve as a rural technology and knowledge hub to provide support for small farmers, producer groups and agri-entrepreneurs.

He also said that these Rural Prime Hubs will improve incomes through capacity building, market accessibility, credit, technical know-how, processing, packaging and funding support. (ANI)

