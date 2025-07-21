Shillong, Jul 21 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Monday provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 20 crore belonging to CMJ University Chancellor Chandra Mohan Jha and his family in connection with the Meghalaya fake degree scam, officials said.

The attached assets include four immovable property in New Delhi valued at Rs 19.28 crore and bank balance amounting to Rs 1 crore. The assets have been seized under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the agency said.

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns as VP: How Is a New Vice President of India Elected? Who Can Cast Vote?.

With this, the total attachment in the CMJ scam so far has reached over Rs 69 crore, the ED said.

The case pertains to the issuance of fake degrees by CMJ University, a private institution in Meghalaya, without conducting proper examinations or maintaining academic standards.

Also Read | Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Rainfall Warning Likely During July 21-27 Amid Possible Low-Pressure Area Formation in Bay of Bengal, Check List of Districts Under Orange and Yellow Alert.

Investigations revealed that between 2010 and 2013, the university issued thousands of fake degrees and enrolled students in various courses without regulatory approvals.

The proceeds from the scam were allegedly laundered and invested in property and other assets across the country.

Meghalaya Police had earlier registered an FIR in the matter, which led to the ED initiating a money laundering probe. Further investigation is underway.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)