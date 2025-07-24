Shillong, Jul 24 (PTI) The Meghalaya government has raised the minimum wages of unskilled labourers to Rs 541 per day, according to a notification issued by the Labour department.

The new wage structure, which includes Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA), will come into effect from April 1, 2025, the notification issued on Wednesday said.

Semi-skilled workers will now be entitled to Rs 583 per day, skilled workers Rs 624, and highly-skilled workers Rs 665, it said.

These revised wages consist of a basic daily wage plus a VDA component. For instance, the Rs 541 wage for unskilled workers includes a basic of Rs 525 and Rs 16 as VDA.

In comparison, the previous minimum wages notified on January 14, 2025, were Rs 525, Rs 565, Rs 605, and Rs 645 for unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled, and highly-skilled workers respectively, without the VDA adjustment.

The latest revision marks an increase of Rs 16 to Rs 20 per day.

The revised wages will apply across 29 scheduled employments in the state, including agriculture, construction, mining, sericulture, domestic work, tailoring, workshops, public transport, registered factories, and casual or contingency employment under government authorities.

The government clarified that the new wage rates are inclusive of VDA but do not include other benefits or concessions that employees may already be receiving.

The existing work schedule of eight hours per day and 48 hours per week remains unchanged. Workers are entitled to one paid weekly day of rest, and overtime wages will be paid at double the normal rate.

Under the official definitions, unskilled work involves simple operations requiring little or no experience; semi-skilled work requires some experience and can be done under supervision; skilled work involves technical training or competence; and highly-skilled work demands expertise and independent judgement.

The revised wage rates will be reviewed and adjusted every six months based on changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

