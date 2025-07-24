New Delhi, July 24: The Indian Army Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2025 results are likely to be released between July 24 and July 30, 2025, according to recent media reports. However, the Indian Army has not yet confirmed the official date and time of the result declaration.

Candidates who appeared for the online exam held from June 30 to July 10, 2025, including the General Duty (GD) exam conducted from June 30 to July 3, can check their results on the official recruitment portal: joinindianarmy.nic.in. The results will be released in PDF format and include the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for Phase II of the selection process. Indian Army Result 2025: Agniveer CEE 2025 Result Likely To Be Declared by July End or Early August, Know How To Check Scorecards at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

How to Check Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025

Visit joinindianarmy.nic.in

Click on “Agniveer Results 2025” on the homepage

Log in using your Registration ID and Password

Download the result PDF and search for your roll number

What Happens After the Result

Shortlisted candidates will proceed to Phase II, which includes:

Physical Fitness Test (PFT): 1.6 km run, push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups

Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Height, chest, weight check

Medical Examination: Conducted by Army medical officials

Document Verification and possibly a Psychological Adaptability Test

Required Documents for Phase II:

Class 10 and 12 certificates

Degree/diploma (if applicable)

Aadhaar/PAN or other govt-issued ID

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS)

NOC (if employed in govt services)

Character certificate (issued within six months)

Admit cards and recent passport photos

Admit cards for Phase II will be available shortly after the result. Candidates should check their login dashboard regularly and contact their ARO if the admit card is not received at least five days before the recruitment rally.

