Shillong, Aug 6 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 68,107 on Friday as 515 more people tested positive for the infection, while 14 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,147, a senior health official said.

East Khasi Hills district, where the state capital Shillong is located, registered the highest number of fresh cases at 184, followed by West Khasi Hills (132), and West Garo Hills (55).

Eight fresh fatalities were reported in East Khasi Hills district, three in Ri Bhoi, two in West Garo Hills, and one in West Jaintia Hills district.

Health Services director Dr. Aman War said that 12 out of the 14 who died were not vaccinated.

As many as 61,445 people have recovered from the infection thus far, he said, adding the state now has 5,515 active cases.

Meghalaya has tested over 8.71 lakh samples for COVID-19, and a total of 11.35 lakh people have been inoculated till Thursday, of whom 2,16,593 have received both doses of the vaccine, War said.

