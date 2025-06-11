Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Family members of Raja Raghuvanshi, the victim in the Meghalaya murder case, have apologised to the Meghalaya government, stating that their image had been tarnished due to the murder case.

Sachin Raghuvanshi, brother of Raja Raghuvanshi, apologised to the Meghalaya government and said that the image of Meghalaya had been tarnished due to the murder case.

Also Read | Indian Railways Launches Trial to Confirm Waiting List Tickets 24 Hours Before Departure; Pilot Begins in Bikaner Division.

He also thanked the Meghalaya government for standing in their support.

"I want to apologise to the Meghalaya government that because of one Sonam Raghuvanshi, the image of Meghalaya has been tarnished. The Meghalaya Police solved this case in 17 days. I want to thank the Meghalaya government for standing with us. The Meghalaya govt cares for its tourists," the brother told ANI.

Also Read | Tatkal Ticket Booking New Rules: Only Aadhaar Authenticated Users Can Book Tatkal Train Tickets From July 1, Agents Won't Be Allowed During First 30 Minutes, Announces Railway Ministry.

He also demanded strict action against the culprits.

Meanwhile, Ashok Raghuvanshi, father of Rajab Raghuvanshi, stated that Sonam Raghuvanshi had a 'mangal dosh', further stating that the murder was not the work of a lady alone.

"A lady cannot do this alone. Other people must be involved in this. She had a 'mangal dosh', and she thought of killing her husband and marrying someone else... My son was very innocent..." he told ANI.

The father also demanded that Sonam's family apologise to the Meghalaya Police.

"They (Sonam's family) should apologise to the Meghalaya Police. They have insulted the Meghalaya Police. I have faith in the Meghalaya Police. They have done a very good job. I also apologise to the Meghalaya Police for the insult they suffered. Meghalaya Police found my son, although he was dead. A complete inquiry should be done and the culprits must be hanged..." he further stated.

Vipin Raghuvanshi, brother of Raja Raghuvanshi, demanded an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"A CBI inquiry should be done to reveal other aspects of the case... Sonam's mother should also be interrogated. She knows a lot of things which she has been hiding. Her mother has been lying from the beginning..." Vipin told ANI.

He also apologised to the Meghalaya Police.

"We want to apologise to Meghalaya CM and the entire population of the state for the mistakes we have made... More people will be arrested in this case," he further added.

Mother of Raja Raghuvanshi, Uma Raghuvanshi, also demanded justice for her son and strict punishment of the culprits.

"I want justice for my son. The culprits should be punished. What has my son done? What was his mistake? Why was he killed?..." she told ANI.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of the victim, along with four others, including Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha and Anand, are accused of murdering Raja Raghuvanshi, who recently got married and went on a honeymoon to Meghalaya.

Raja's body was found on June 2 in a gorge at Sohra near Cherrapunji in Meghalaya. Sonam Raghuvanshi was later found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was later recovered in Meghalaya. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)