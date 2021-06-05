Shillong, Jun 5 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally soared to 38,230 on Saturday as 497 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 652, a health official said.

East Khasi Hills district, under which Shillong falls, registered the highest number of new cases at 204, followed by West Garo Hills (102) and Ri-Bhoi (49), Health Services Director Aman War said.

Seven fresh fatalities were reported in East Khasi Hills and one each in Ri-Bhoi and West Jaintia Hills districts, he said.

The state now has 5,797 active cases, while 31,781 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 801 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Meghalaya has so far tested over 5.98 lakh samples to date.

The state has thus far vaccinated 4.59 lakh people, of whom over 83,000 have received both doses, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)