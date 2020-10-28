Shillong, Oct 28 (PTI) Meghalaya on Wednesday reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 134 patients were cured of the disease while 90 new infections pushed the coronavirus tally to 9,226, a senior health department official said.

Director of Health Services Aman War said the 134 recoveries have pushed the total recoveries in the state to 7,777.

Also Read | Bihar Rid of Nepotism, Caste and Religion-Based Politics, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Meghalaya now has 1,364 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The new cases were reported from East Khasi Hills district, West Garo Hills, West Jaintia Hills, Ri Bhoi, North Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills district, War said.

Also Read | India’s MEA Condemns Personal Attacks on Emmanuel Macron Amid Row Over French President’s ‘Anti-Islam’ Remarks.

East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong is a party reported 55 new cases and has 770 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

Eighty-five people have died due to COVID-19 in Meghalaya so far, he said.

A total of 1.99 lakh samples have been sent for COVID-19 testing so far in the state, War added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)