Shillong, Nov 3 (PTI) Meghalaya on Tuesday reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 101 recuperated from the disease while 63 new infections pushed the tally to 9,741, a senior health official said.

Of the 63 new cases, East Khasi Hills district reported 19 cases followed by Ri Bhoi (11), eight cases each in West Jaintia Hills and East Jaintia Hills, West Garo Hills (6), East Garo Hills (3), West Khasi Hills (4), South Garo Hills (2) and one case each in North Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills, he said.

Meghalaya at present has 971 active COVID-19 cases, Health Services Director Aman War said.

With 101 patients recovering from COVID-19 on Tuesday, the total recoveries in the state rose to 8,680, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state so far is 90, War said.

A total of 2.04 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, he added.

