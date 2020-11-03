Patna, October 3: In a bizarre incident, onions were pelted at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an election rally on Tuesday. According to video released by ANI, the Chief Minister was holding a rally in Madhubani's Harlakhi. Reports inform that as Kumar began speaking on unemployment in the state in Harlakhi, an unidentified man in the crowd threw the onions towards the stage. The chief minister was unhurt in the attack as his security cover surrounded him on the stage. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Voting Live News Updates.

According to reports, Nitish Kumar told the person to keep throwing things, adding that let the man throw as many things as he wants to. The attack comes at the time when polls are underway in the state. On Tuesday, polling was held in 94 constituencies of Bihar assembly for the second phase. This phase will decide electoral fate of RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and more than 1,450 other candidates.

Watch: Onions pelted at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Madhubani

Of the 2.85 crore voters, 1.50 crore are male, 1.35 crore female and 980 transgender, according to Election Commission data. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, over 55 per cent polling was recorded in the first phase on October 28, surpassing marginally the 2015 turnout.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2020 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).