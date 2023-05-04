Shillong, May 3 (PTI) Union minister Nityanand Rai will inaugurate the newly constructed land port at Meghalaya's Dawki town on Thursday, which is expected to boost trade and commerce between India and Bangladesh, officials said.

Rai, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, will be accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and the High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, they said.

Also Read | Cyclone Over Bay of Bengal Around May 9, Odisha To Be Hit: IMD.

The land port, around 84 km from the state capital, will serve as a vital trade and transportation hub between India and Bangladesh, facilitating the movement of people, goods and vehicles across the border, an official told PTI.

The 23-acre port at Dawki was approved by the Centre in 2016.

Also Read | ESA Introduces Its Latest Class of European Astronauts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)