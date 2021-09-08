Jaipur, Sep 8 (PTI) Former Rajasthan speaker Kailash Meghwal on Wednesday said he will not bring a resolution in the BJP Legislature Party meeting against Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, whom he had blamed for the loss in the Assembly bypolls.

Meghwal made the statement after holding discussions with BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh, who arrived here on Wednesday, a day ahead of the BJP Legislature Party meeting and the beginning of the state Assembly session.

In a letter to BJP's national president J P Nadda, Meghwal had said he will move a resolution against Kataria to condemn the leader for his statements on Maharana Pratap and Lord Rama, which "caused loss to the party" during the bypolls.

"Detailed discussions have been held and now I will not be bringing the resolution tomorrow. I am a member of the party and we all have to work collectively in the interest of the party. We have to fight with the Congress," Meghwal told reporters after meeting Singh.

"The party has brought me to this level. What is in the interest of the party will be done," he said.

Earlier in the day, the ruling Congress targeted the BJP, describing it as an "undisciplined party having six chief ministerial candidates".

Commenting on Meghwal's letter, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said the questions raised by him are important.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the infighting in the opposition party has clearly surfaced.

"The sort of circumstances which have been created clearly show that the BJP is an undisciplined party. There are six CM candidates in the BJP. The party recently took out a Jan Ashirwad yatra but for what are they seeking blessings," Sharma asked.

