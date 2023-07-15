Chandigarh, Jul 15 (PTI) A member of the Davinder Bambiha gang escaped from a government hospital in Punjab's Faridkot district, six days after he was arrested after an encounter with police, officials said on Saturday.

Surinderpal Singh alias Billa was undergoing treatment at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital after suffering a bullet injury during the gunfire exchange on July 10, the police said.

Billa escaped from the hospital on Saturday, the police said, adding that efforts are underway to nab him.

He was allegedly involved in running an extortion racket.

The police said disciplinary action will be taken against personnel for negligence that led to Billa's escape.

