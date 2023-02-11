Gurugram, Feb 11 (PTI) Two friends were beaten up by three men after an altercation between them at a club in MGF Metropolitan mall here early Saturday morning, police said.

The accused allegedly chased the friends down in their car after they left the club in a cab, and thrashed them before fleeing, police said.

Also Read | Behbal Kalan Firing: Committed To Ensure Justice in 2015 Police Firing Incidents, Says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

According to the complaint filed by Saurabh Tuli, who currently lives in the Sector 52 area and is a native of Odisha, he had gone around midnight to Queens Club to party with one Vinod Yaduvanshi, a friend of his.

He said they both left the club at around 5.50 am Saturday and booked a cab online for their guesthouse.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Travel 10,800 KM To Address 10 Public Meetings and Launch Multiple Development Initiatives in 90 Hours.

"When our cab reached near Max hospital, one white Creta car overtook it and blocked the way. Three men got down from the car and beat me and my friend up and fled," Tuli said in his complaint, according to police.

Tuli said he later remembered the three were the same men they had a small row with at the club.

The accused were booked under sections 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Sector 29 police station on Saturday evening.

"An FIR has been registered and the accused have been identified.They will be arrested soon," said Inspector Pawan Malik, SHO, Sector 29 Police Station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)