New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Mercury dropped by a few notches in the national capital on Monday as the minimum temperature settled at 11.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meterological Department.

The city had registered a low of 15.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday while the maximum temperature had stood at 32.3 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung Observatory here, considered the official reading of the city, was 11.8 degrees Celsius early morning, on notch below the normal, an IMD official said.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky during the day time.

The Palam Observation station recorded a low of 14.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, according to IMD.

On February 25, Delhi had recorded a maximum of 33.2 degrees Celsius, the highest in the last month.

The maximum temperature on Monday is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, the official said. PTI KND

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)