New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 15.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity was 83 per cent at 8:30 am.

Also Read | Alpine Glaciers in Austria Melting at Record Level.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle during the day.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' (77) category at around 8 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Also Read | IMF Approves Next Tranche of Emergency Loans to Argentina.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)