Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 29 (ANI): Gujarat BJP President CR Patil, on Sunday, flagged off the 'Kalash Yatra' from Gujarat's Gandhinagar during which 75 'Kalash' (earthen pots) with soil collected from different villages of the state, left for the national capital on electric vehicles, as part of the 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' programme.

"For the conclusion ceremony of the Amrit Mahotsav, PM Modi gave the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign to the country. A pinch of soil or rice was collected from the homes of the Bravehearts in every village of Gujarat and those 'Khumbh' were brought to Ahmedabad", said CR Patil while speaking to reporters.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Union Minister Amit Shah To Address Public Meeting in Ujjain.

"Now they have left for Delhi in 75 electric vehicles. Any electrical vehicle has not covered a distance of 1000 km before this. The to and fro would be 2000 kms... We will also create a Limca record of these 'Kalash' returning successfully..." he added.

The 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign was celebrated in two phases.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Inspired by Slain Gangster Durlabh Kashyap, 15-Year-Old 'Don' Stabs Boy to Death in Deoria District.

The first phase included Shilaphalakams for freedom fighters and security forces, initiatives like the Panch Pran Pledge, Vasudha Vandan, and Veeron ka Vandan, honouring the sacrifices of bravehearts. In its first phase, the campaign became a massive success, with over 2.33 lakh Shilaphalakams built in 36 States and UTs, nearly 4 crore Panch Pran pledge selfies uploaded, and over 2 lakh Veeron ka Vandan programs nationwide. Additionally, more than 2.36 crore indigenous saplings have been planted, and 2.63 lakh Amrit Vatikas created under the Vasudha Vandan theme.

In the second phase of Meri Maati Mera Desh, Amrit Kalash Yatras were planned to touch every household in the country. Soil and rice grains were collected from over 6 lakh villages in rural areas and from wards in urban areas across India. Collected soil from each village was mixed at the block level and then brought to the state capital, and with a ceremonial send-off, sent to the national capital with thousands of Amrit Kalash Yatris.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the final event of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign in the national capital on October 31, the Ministry of Culture said on Friday.

The event at Vijay Chowk will mark the culmination of the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign's Amrit Kalash Yatra in which Amrit Kalash Yatris from 7000 blocks of 766 districts will be present.

It will also mark the wrap of the two-year-long campaign of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which began on March 12, 2021, to celebrate 75 years of India's independence.

For the final event of Meri Maati Mera Desh, more than 20 thousand Amrit Kalash Yatris from 36 States and Union Territories are reaching the national capital on 29th October through various modes of transport like specially dedicated trains, buses, and local transport to take part in a two-day programme at Kartavya Path/Vijay Chowk on 30th and 31st October. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)