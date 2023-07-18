Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): The meteorological department on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall in several districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Bhopal Meteorologist, S N Sahu said, “Madhya Pradesh has recorded 336.5 mm rainfall till yesterday which is 16 per cent more. And in the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall at some districts in Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain division.”

Some districts where heavy rainfall is likely to occur on Tuesday include Rajgarh, Sehore, Raisen, Bhopal, Vidisha, Agar Malwa, Dewas, Indore, Jhabua, Dhar, Khandwa and Khargone, he added.

Speaking about rainfall in the last 24 hours, Sahu said that Narmadapuram district recorded the highest rainfall of 77 mm, Raisen 56 mm, Ujjain 42 mm and Mandla 36 mm.

According to the met office, Narmadapuram and Raisen districts reported very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours till 08:30 AM IST today. While heavy rainfall was recorded in Ratlam, Vidisha, Dewas, Narsinghpur, Shahdol and Dindori districts.

Similarly, Mandsaur, Sehore, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Anuppur, Sagar and Chhindwara districts received moderate to heavy rainfall. (ANI)

