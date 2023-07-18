Noida, July 18: Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, who entered India illegally in May, was picked up by Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for questioning for a second day on Tuesday, an official said. Seema Haider-Sachin Meena Case: Pakistani Woman, Her Indian Lover Questioned by UP ATS, Leave Office in Separate Vehicles After Interrogation (Watch Video).

Her Indian partner, Sachin Meena, with whom Hiader is currently staying in Greater Noida, has also been taken for questioning by the agency, the local police official said. Seema Haider-Sachin Meena Go ‘Missing’ Since Past 24 Hours From Their Home in Greater Noida.

The cross-border couple were first interrogated by the UP ATS on Monday at its office in Noida and the duo was released late in the night. Haider, 30, and Meena, 22, were first arrested by the local police in Greater Noida on July 4 but were granted bail by a court on July 7.

