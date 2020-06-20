Jodhpur, Jun 19 (PTI) A round object which reportedly fell from the sky in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Friday morning created panic and anxiety among the locals.

SHO of Sanchore police station Arvind Purohit said they received information that a sparkling object from the sky fell near Gayatri College.

Also Read | Honor 9X Pro Smartphone With 48MP Triple Rear Camera Scheduled to Go on Sale Tomorrow in India; Prices, Specifications & Offers.

"On reaching the spot, we found the round meteorite-like object in a five to six-inch hole on the ground. It was hot and weighed 2.7 kg. We have preserved it in a glass jar," he said.

Sanchore SDM Bhupendra Kumar Yadav said a factual report has been submitted to the district collector and the object will be handed over to the Geological Survey of India for examination.

Also Read | WhatsApp Down, Claim Several Users Whose Last Seen Setting Has Allegedly Malfunctioned: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 19, 2020.

Meanwhile, the geology department of the Jai Narayan Vyas University in Jodhpur has also expressed interest in studying the object.

"I have requested the Jalore administration to provide us an opportunity to conduct a study on it," the head of the university's Geology depatment Suresh Chandra Mathur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)