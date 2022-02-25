New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Delhi Metro operations on a section of the busy Yellow Line will not be available in the initial few hours on Sunday due to a planned maintenance work on the segment, officials said.

The affected section will be between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate metro stations, due to maintenance work at Rajiv Chowk station.

To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work at Rajiv Chowk metro station of Yellow Line, train services on the morning of Sunday on this corridor, will be briefly regulated, officials said today.

Train services will be suspended between Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk stations from the start of services till 6:30 AM.

Hence, three metro stations, namely, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar and New Delhi will be closed till resumption of train services in the section i.e., up to 6:30 AM, they said.

Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

Metro services will be available between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate via the Violet Line. Passengers can change trains at Central Secretariat and Mandi House and reach Kashmere Gate via Violet Line, the DMRC said.

In the rest of the sections of Yellow Line i.e, from Samaypur Badli to Kashmere Gate, and Rajiv Chowk to HUDA City Centre, train services will continue to remain available as per routine Sunday time table during this period, officials said.

