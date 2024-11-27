Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 27 (ANI): Following the Mewar royal family dispute and clashes outside the City Palace, BJP MLA Jawahar Singh Bedam appealed to both families to maintain peace and not disrupt the law and order. The court will take whatever action is appropriate, he added.

BJP MLA Jawahar Singh Bedam said, "Udaipur's royal family is honoured not just by the people of Rajasthan but also the whole country. Icons like Maharana Pratap have served the nation. When this matter was brought to the government's notice, we directed the officers to ensure that peace and order was maintained. I urge both families to remain patient and maintain peaceful order. The court will take whatever action is appropriate by law."

He further appealed to people to maintain peace and patience and not to heed to rumours.

Earlier, District Collector Arvind Kumar Poswal reassured the public, stating that the situation is now under control.

Speaking to media persons, District Collector Arvind Kumar Poswal said, "The law and order situation is well under control. Talks were going on with palace representatives as well as the society representatives. We have agreed on certain issues, while talks are still going on for certain others."

District Collector Poswal further mentioned that the district administration has taken the disputed Dhuni Mata Temple site into receivership.

"The district administration has moved to take the disputed site of Dhuni Mata Temple into receivership. If either of the two groups wants to register a case, it will be registered," he added.

Earlier on Monday night, a clash erupted between two factions of the royal family of Udaipur, leading to stone-pelting outside the City Palace.

BJP MLA from Rajsamand and newly crowned Maharana of Mewar, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, and his supporters camped outside the City Palace after they were stopped from entering the palace.

The situation escalated into a standoff between Vishvaraj Singh Mewar and his cousin Dr Lakshay Raj Singh Mewar, along with their uncle Arvind Singh Mewar, at the gates of the City Palace. Vishvaraj Singh, who is the 77th Maharana of Mewar, was reportedly refused entry into the palace.

Following the refusal, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar's supporters began throwing stones and attempted to force their way into the palace. Those inside the palace retaliated, further escalating the situation.

The row in the erstwhile royal family reportedly erupted after the coronation of BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh Mewar as the 77th Maharana of Mewar. (ANI)

