Chennai, November 27: Five women were killed on Wednesday after a speeding car hit them on the highway off Mammallapuram, near here, police said.

The five women were fatally knocked down when they attempted to cross the road after grazing cattle and having food, they said adding the driver of the car has been detained and a probe was on.