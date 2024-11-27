Thane, November 27: As the uncertainty over the Maharashtra Chief Minister post continues, the caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday that whatever decision Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes, he will abide by that. He added that whoever is elected as the Chief Minister by Mahayuti, Shiv Sainiks will lend their support to that person.

"I have told the Prime Minister that if there is any problem in forming the government in Maharashtra because of me, then do not bring any doubt in your mind and whatever decision you take, that decision is acceptable to me," Eknath Shinde said in a press conference in Mumbai. Shinde is expected to leave for Delhi later on Wednesday and a meeting of all Yuti allies with PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah is also on the cards. Maharashtra Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Says 'CM Means Common Man', Calls for Working for People in His Address.

"You (PM Modi) are the head of our family. The way people of BJP accept your decision, we will also accept your decision in the same way. I made a phone call to PM Modi and HM Amit Shah yesterday and told them that there will be no problem in forming the government because of me," Eknath Shinde added. The Sena leader, said that he never considered himself a Chief Minister but as a common man whose job was to work for the citizens of the state.

"I have always worked as a worker. I never considered myself a Chief Minister. CM means Common Man, I worked by considering this... We should work for people. I have seen the pain of citizens, how they ran their households," he said. "Whoever is elected as the CM by Mahayuti, Shiv Sainiks will support him," he added. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis headed to the national capital, New Delhi. He is expected to meet the BJP top brass in an effort to resolve the impasse over the decision of who will be Chieg Minister of the state.

On being asked about the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Fadnavis said that the answer would be given soon and a decision was being taken on the same. "The answer to this will be given soon. All senior members of the three parties of Mahayuti are taking a decision on this together.," Fadnavis said while speaking to the media. Speaking on the decision for the posts of the other ministers, Fadnavis said that the decisions for the Chief Minister would be taken first after which the rest of the decisions would be taken.

The election results for Maharashtra were announced on November 23 but the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is yet to decide on the Chief Minister. The BJP emerged as the biggest winner with 132 seats out of 280 member Maharashtra assembly, while its allies--the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar--won 57 and 41 seats, respectively. The Maharashtra assembly elections were held on November 20, and the results were declared on November.