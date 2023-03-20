New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recommended a CBI inquiry against Aman Biradari, an NGO established by writer and human rights activist Harsh Mander, for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, officials said on Monday.

Mander, who was a member of the Sonia Gandhi-led National Advisory Council during the previous UPA government, has established Aman Biradari -- "a people's campaign for a secular, peaceful, just and humane world".

Also Read | The Provisional Payroll Data of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

A CBI inquiry has been recommended against Aman Biradari for violation of various provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, they said.

All NGOs receiving foreign funding has to mandatorily register with the Home Ministry under the FCRA.

Also Read | Bees vs Dogs! Unusual Bee Attack Claim Lives of Two Pet Dogs in South Texas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)