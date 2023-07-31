New Delhi, July 31: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has suspended former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Udit Prakash Rai on charges of razing down a 15th-century heritage structure to build his new official residence during his tenure. The 2007-batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer has been suspended with immediate effect and departmental proceedings are being contemplated against him.

Rai, who is currently posted in Mizoram, is accused of involving in the construction of an official accommodation after the demolition of the monument during his tenure as the DJB chief executive officer. The heritage structure was allegedly demolished for the construction of the official residence of the CEO of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in South Delhi's Kilokari area during Rai's tenure.

"Now, therefore, the President of India, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, hereby places Udit Prakash Rai, IAS (AGMUT: 2007) under suspension with immediate effect," reads the MHA order issued on Monday.

"It is further ordered that during the period for which this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of Udit Prakash Rai, IAS (AGMUT: 2007) shall be Mizoram and the said Udit Prakash Rai, IAS (AGMUT: 2007) shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining the prior permission of the Competent Authority," the MHA order added.

The vigilance department of the Delhi government had served a notice to Rai earlier this year for the construction of the official accommodation following the demolition of the monument. Rai then had alleged harassment by Special Secretary (Vigilance) YVVJ Rajasekhar, who is supervising a probe against him in connection with the demolition of a heritage palace.

However, Rajasekhar, also an IAS officer, had claimed that the probe was based on "documentary evidence" and everything was on record. Last month, the Delhi Police also registered an FIR against Rai for allegedly forging a document, on the complaint of Rajasekhar.

