The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) referred Manipur viral video case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Central government will also file an affidavit in Supreme Court requesting the trial of a viral video case to take place outside Manipur, ANI reported. The horrific incident took place a day after violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki tribes in Manipur, wherein two women were paraded naked by a mob before they were gang-raped. Manipur Viral Video: All Four Accused, Who Paraded Tribal Women Naked, Remanded to 11-Day Police Custody.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to refer Manipur viral video case to CBI pic.twitter.com/KzSJmNYJpc — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

