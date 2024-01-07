Chennai, Jan 7 (PTI) Madurai, known for its fragrant jasmine buds, is all set to rededicate its valour and love for the traditional sport of Jallikattu or bull embracing, this Pongal 2024 season.

Scores of mighty tenacious bulls, trained to dodge being tamed, and dauntless men with a passion for taming bulls and guided by their instinct have registered online for the grand events at Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur, in Madurai district where the Jallikattu arenas spring to life during Pongal (mid-January harvest) festival.

Madurai district Collector M S Sangeetha, who supervised the arrangements, said the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu will be held on January 15, on Pongal day, followed by similar events at Palamedu on January 16, and Alanganallur on January 17.

The three-day event will hog the attention of the entire state during the festival holidays.

Both the bulls and the athletic youngsters, who take part in the sport, have been training for the event and are on a nutritious diet.

"We have been taking part in the Alanganallur Jallikattu, the major event in the state, annually and our animals have been put on a regimen of swimming, walking and are provided a healthy diet to increase their strength and stamina, to emerge as winners," Pandi, a bull owner from Madurai said.

The bulls are also trained to pounce as they step out of the Vaadivaasal (entry point where the animals are released into the arena).

"We train the bulls to vigorously shake their heads with lengthy horns to deter the youth from grabbing the hump," Durai, another bull tamer said.

For their part, the youth are trained by seniors on how to approach a pouncing bull and how to handle the animal in the arena, keeping in mind their safety and that of the animal as a priority.

The district administration has allowed online registration of bulls and tamers for the sport and mandated the submission of fitness certificates.

"The rules on preventing cruelty to animals during the conduct of the sport will be strictly enforced. Also, adequate precautions will be exercised to ensure the spectators do not get injured during the event," a senior official said.

Apart from deploying a heavy posse of police, the administration has roped in the fire and rescue services personnel and arranged separate medical teams for men and animals to attend to any injuries during the event, he said.

As a token of appreciation for the valour displayed during the sport, coveted prizes like a car and motorcycle are offered to the best bull that evades and the best man who tames a large number of bulls.

The maiden Jallikattu for this season was held in Thachankurichi village in Pudukkottai district on Saturday. About 500 bulls participated in this event.

