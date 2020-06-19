Fatehpur (UP), Jun 19 (PTI) A migrant labourer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in front of his house here following a heated argument with his wife, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Vijay Nagar locality of Khaga area on Thursday night, they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Chairs All-Party Virtual Meeting to Discuss India-China Border Situation: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 19, 2020.

"The body of Rana Pratap (33), a migrant labourer who had returned from Delhi a month ago, was found hanging from a tree in front of his house," Station House Officer, Khaga, Satyendra Singh said.

According to Pratap's family, his wife along with the couple's child is living with her parents and they had a heated argument over the phone last night. He took the extreme step after all the family members went to sleep.

Also Read | Elephant Fossil, 5-8 Million Years Old, Discovered From Siwalik Sediments in UP's Saharanpur, View Pics.

The matter is being probed and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)