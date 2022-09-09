Hyderabad, Sep 9 (PTI) A man interrupted the speech given by an office-bearer of a Ganesh Chaturthi festival committee during a meeting in which Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated, marking the conclusion of annual festivities here on Friday.

Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti (BGUS) general secretary Bhagwanth Rao was addressing the gathering at the Mojamjahi Market in the city when the man suddenly bent the mike and turned towards Sarma.

He was sent away by Rao and others from the stage. This led to mild commotion prevailing at the scene.

Police officials were not immediately available to share details, including the identity of the man. Sarma visited the popular Goddess Bhagya Lakshmi temple at Charminar and also interacted with BJP activists and leaders during his visit to the city.

The BGUS is the umbrella body of Ganesh pandals in the city during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

The BGUS usually invites a prominent personality to address the devotees from a stage at the Mojamjahi Market during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

The festival is celebrated on a massive scale in Hyderabad with thousands of pandals being installed for public worship of Lord Ganesha.

The immersion of thousands of Ganesh idols in waterbodies after nine days of worship is a major event in the city.

