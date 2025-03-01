Imphal, Mar 1 (PTI) Security forces have arrested five persons, including a militant, from Manipur's Kangpokpi and Kamjong districts, police said on Saturday.

Four of those, apprehended from Bimparao in Kangpokpi, were reportedly working under a cadre of the proscribed Kuki National Front (P), a police officer said.

In Kamjong's Kultuh village along the India-Myanmar border, the security forces arrested an active cadre of the outlawed People's Liberation Army on Friday, he said.

A pistol and a grenade were among the arms recovered from his possession, the officer said.

Meanwhile, several arms and ammunition were “voluntarily surrendered by the public” in five districts of the northeastern state on Friday, police said.

The surrendered arms include rifles, grenades, mortars and country-made hand grenades – in Tengnoupal, Imphal East, Kangpokpi, Imphal West and Thoubal districts – they said.

