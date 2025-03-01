Rangareddy March 1: A fire broke out at Osman Kirana Shop in Puppalguda, Rangareddy, due to a short circuit, resulting in three fatalities and two injuries, according to the PS Narsingi SHO Hari Krishna's statement. According to police, the incident occurred on February 28 at around 5:30 PM when a refrigerator inside the Kirana shop exploded due to a short circuit, leading to a fire that quickly spread to the upper floors of the three-storey building. Puppalaguda Fire: 3 Killed, 5 Injured After Major Blaze Erupts in Residential Building in Telangana, Video Shows Locals Rescuing Trapped Children With Ropes (Watch Video).

The police said that they received a complaint from Tameez Khan, a resident of Gandipet Mandal, stating that his cousin, Osman Khan, owned the shop located on the ground floor of a G+2 building in Pasha Colony, Puppalguda. Upon learning about the fire, the complainant rushed to the scene and found the flames had extended up to the first floor, where Osman Khan's family members were present. Hyderabad: Boat Catches Fire in Hussain Sagar Lake in Telangana, 15 People Rescued (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks out at Kirana Shop in Rangareddy

At the time of the incident, Osman Khan's family members Jameela Khatun (65), Shahana Khanam (30), and Sidra Fathima (6) were present on the first floor and succumbed to heavy smoke, the complaint stated. Meanwhile, Younis Khan (44) and his wife Asia Khatun (36), who were residing on the second floor, sustained injuries after jumping from the building in an attempt to escape the fire. Further details are awaited.

