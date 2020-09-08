Srinagar, Sep 8 (PTI) Militants on Tuesday fired an underbarrel grenade launcher (UBGL) towards a security forces' camp in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir but there was damage caused by the explosion, officials said.
The ultras fired the UBGL grenade towards a CRPF camp at Nowdal in the Tral area of Pulwama district, they said.
The officials said the grenade exploded without causing any damage.
Some gunshots were also heard after the blast, they said.
