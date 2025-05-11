Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI): Kaustubh Gandote, son of Pahalgam terror attack victim Kunal Gandote that his family is satisfied with whatever steps the Indian government has taken and offered his support to them.

He stated that the Operation Sindoor was a tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and added that his family is trying to bring back "normalcy" to their lives.

"Whatever steps the government has taken, we are satisfied with it and we support that. The military action that the government took was a tribute (to those who lost their lives in Pahalgam)... We are trying to bring normalcy to our lives. We thank the people and military of India as they have been with us in this tough situation", he told ANI on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier this and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions--on land, at sea, and in the air--effective from 1700 hours IST.

Misri noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the ceasefire, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon.

However, despite the ceasefire agreement, Pakistan violated the understanding reached with India on the stoppage of firing and military action, with India's air defence intercepting Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Srinagar on Saturday evening.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today and India takes "very serious note of these violations".

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The foreign secretary said India's Armed Forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control. (ANI)

