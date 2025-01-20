New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Monday clarified that the indigenously designed and developed Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) will not be participating in this year's Republic Day flypast.

"The ALH will not be participating in the parade but a variety of other 39 aircraft will be taking part and 12 different formations will be displayed," Singh told in a press conference here.

Also Read | Sanjay Roy Pleads Innocence, Says He Was ‘Beaten and Forced To Sign Document' Ahead of Sentencing in RG Kar Case, Prosecution Wants Death Penalty.

After a crash of an ALH belonging to the Coast Guard in Gujarat's Porbandar on January 5, the armed forces grounded the entire fleet of the twin-engine choppers. The fleet contains around 330 ALH choppers. Three Coast Guard personnel lost their lives in the crash.

The defence secretary said that more and more wider participation of society and culture would be brought in this year's Republic Day parade.

Also Read | Raigarh: Man Dies by Suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Biaora, Leaves Video Accusing Wife and In-Laws of Harassment.

"The military and martial character of the parade is being maintained but wider and wider participation of society and culture would be brought in," he said.

Meanwhile, MI-17 V-5 choppers, All Terrain Vehicles of different types, Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher systems and Apacheattack helicopters took part in the rehearsals for the Republic Day parade on Monday at Kartavya Path.

In view of the enhanced security arrangements ahead of Republic Day on 26th January, the security checks for passengers have been further intensified by CISF across the Metro stations till 27th January 2025.

This might result in queues at some Metro stations especially during peak hours till this period. Therefore, passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and allow for some additional time for their commute during these days.

Passengers are requested to cooperate with the security personnel during security checks.

Meanwhile, the Motorcycle Rider Display Team "Daredevils" of the Indian Army, achieved an extraordinary feat on 20 January 2025 at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, by creating a World Record for the highest Human Pyramid on moving motorcycles.

The formation, measuring an impressive 20.4 feet and comprising 40 men on 7 motorcycles, covered a distance of 2 kilometres on Kartvya Path from Vijay Chowk to India gate.

The Motorcycle Rider Display Team, known as the "Daredevils" is from the Corps of Signals, which has a long history of accolades, and earned international acclaim for its outstanding performances. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)