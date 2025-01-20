Kolkata, January 20: With final statements of the convict and prosecutor in the case of R.G. Kar rape and murder of a woman doctor over at around 1.10 p.m. on Monday, the judge of the special court, Anirban Das, will pronounce the sentence at 2.45 p.m. Immediately after the final statement proceedings process was over, the judge directed that his courtroom be vacated immediately since he needed some time to pen the final order of sentence.

During the 40-minute hearing, the sole accused in the case Sanjay Roy, an erstwhile civic volunteer attached to the state police, continued to claim innocence. He even claimed that he was beaten up and forced to sign a written statement. On the other hand, the counsel of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claimed that since Roy’s offence was among the “rarest of rare crimes”, and demanded that he should be accorded the highest punishment which is the “death penalty”. RG Kar Case Verdict: Kolkata Court Pronounces Accused Sanjay Roy Guilty of Rape-Murder of Doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Already on January 18, the day when Roy was convicted in the case, the judge of the special court had made it clear that the maximum punishment in the case could be the “death penalty”, while the minimum punishment in the matter could be “life imprisonment”. The body of the victim doctor was recovered from the seminar hall within R.G. Kar premises on the morning of August 9 last year. RG Kar Rape-Murder Case Verdict: Victim’s Father Demands Maximum Punishment for Convict Sanjay Roy Ahead of Sentence Pronouncement, Heavy Security Outside Sealdah Court.

The initial investigation into the matter was started by a special investigation team of Kolkata Police, who arrested Roy. However, the CBI started an investigation five days from the date of the crime following an order of the Calcutta High Court and thereafter Roy was handed over to the central agency officials by the city police.

The trial process in the matter started on November 11 last year, 59 days after the body of the victim was discovered. The conviction process was completed on January 18. Now, the sentence will be pronounced at 2.45 p.m. on Monday exactly 164 days from the date of the crime.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2025 02:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).