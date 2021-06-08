Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 8 (ANI): The minimum eligibility marks which were set as a criterion for writing the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) have been relaxed for the current academic year and the state's department of higher education is mulling to consider CET marks as the common base for admission into all science-based courses for the academic year 2021-2021, said Deputy Chief Minister and Higher education minister, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference after convening a meeting with regard to CET, the Minister said it has been in consideration about making marks obtained in CET as the common basis for all science-based courses including B.Sc. and the registration process for the CET-2021 will begin on June 15.

"In case CET performance is made as to the common basis for admission into all the science-based courses, some of the courses may need certain relaxations and these will have to be decided depending on the nature of the courses," Narayan informed.

The minimum eligibility marks of 45 per cent (40 per cent for SC/ST/OBC) to secure in PCM subjects in the second Pre University College (PUC) examination which was considered as a criterion all these years to write CET will not be applicable for this year.

"For professional courses including Agricultural science, pharmacy, veterinary, engineering, medical courses current academic year and only CET ranking will be taken into account. Official communication with regard to this will be sent immediately to respective academic councils" he said.

Ranks for admission to engineering courses will be awarded on the basis of the marks obtained in PCM subjects of the CET examination only, and added that the earlier method of considering the PCM marks obtained in the annual exams and CET in equal proportions will not be applicable for this year.

"Primary and Secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar had given a suggestion to consider only CET Ranking as a parameter for admission into professional courses and that has been considered," the Minister said, and further explained that this year the number of students who pass out may increase by 30 per cent and this would result in about 2 lakh more students seeking admission for degree courses.

"Accordingly, measures will be taken to accommodate these increased number of students in government and private colleges," he added.

The Minister further informed that CET will be held on August 28, 29, and 30 as scheduled earlier.

CET for Maths and Biology will be held on August 28 and Physics and Chemistry on August 29 and each paper will carry for 60 marks. The Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannada Candidates (Kannadiga candidates of Other states and Border regions) on August 30 as scheduled. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)