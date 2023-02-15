Chandigarh, Feb 15 (PTI) Punjab and Haryana witnessed respite from cold conditions on Wednesday as the minimum temperature settled above normal at many places in both the states.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum of 8.7 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal while Ludhiana's low was 11.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, according to a report of the meteorological department here.

Patiala's minimum was 11.7 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal while Pathankot's low was 8.4 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur registered their respective minimum temperatures of 6.2, 7.5 and 8.2 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 10.7 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

In Haryana, Ambala's minimum was 12.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal while Hisar's low settled at 9.7 degrees Celsius.

Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded their minimum temperatures of 9.3, 9.5, 11.6, 8.2 and 8.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

