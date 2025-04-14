New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually flagged off a new train service from Dr Ambedkar Nagar to New Delhi on Sunday, marking the occasion ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti. The flag-off was joined by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

"Tomorrow is Ambedkar Jayanti. Today, we have flagged off a train from his birthplace to Delhi. It will make the connectivity between Ambedkar Nagar and Delhi easier. This train will travel via Ujjain. In 2028, Mahakumbh will be organised in Ujjain. So, this step can be considered as the initiation of the preparations for Mahakumbh 2028," he told media reporters.

Simultaneously, in Rajasthan's Kota, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla flagged off a special train connecting Kota with New Delhi from the Kota Railway Station.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several development projects in Haryana on April 14 to mark the celebrations of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891; every year on this date, India celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti.

Babasaheb's birth anniversary is a public holiday across the country, where schools, banks and some public sector organisations remain closed.

On this day, people pay their respects to Ambedkar by offering flowers, lighting candles and organising cultural events.

Fondly known as 'Babasaheb,' Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution. '

Ambedkar was also the first Law and Justice minister of Independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. He was a part of active movements since 1927 against untouchability. Later, he was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights. (ANI)

