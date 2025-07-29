New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): To promote scientific research in Ayush systems, the Ministry of Ayush has established independent apex research Councils namely: Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS); Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM); Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH); Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) and Central Council for Research in Yoga & Naturopathy (CCRYN).

The core research activities of these Councils are in the areas of Clinical Research, Medicinal Plant Research (Medico-ethno botanical Survey, Pharmacognosy and Cultivation), Drug Standardisation, Pharmacological Research and Literary Research & Documentation Programme.

Collaborative studies are also conducted with various universities, hospitals and institutes. The extension activities comprise Health care services through Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) and In-Patient Departments (IPDs), Special clinics for Geriatric Health care and outreach activities - Tribal Health Care Research Programme (THCRP), Swasthya Rakshan Programme, Ayurveda Mobile Health Care Programme under Scheduled Castes Sub Plan (SCSP).

Ministry of Ayush has implemented the Central Sector Scheme, namely, "AYURGYAN" Scheme. Under the scheme, financial assistance is provided to Medical, scientific and Research & Development institutions, university/ institutional departments in the Government & Private Sector for encouraging research, innovation and development in priority areas of Ayush.

CCRUM has taken various steps to integrate Unani with evidence-based medical practices. The Council has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with different academic and scientific organizations like All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), & Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad, Anna University, Chennai, Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), and Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Srinagar etc.

CCRS is running Integrated Siddha OPD for cancer at All India Institute of Ayurveda campus, New Delhi and Siddha Clinical Research Unit, Safdarjung, New Delhi, for aiding the Palliative care of cancer patients through Siddha system.

CCRH is working towards integration of Homoeopathy with mainstream healthcare by undertaking research in collaboration and cooperation in the field of integrative medicine with AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS, Jhajjar, Haryana and other State Government and Private Homoeopathic Medical Colleges. The Council is providing homoeopathy treatment in allopathic hospitals on various clinical conditions at several hospitals. (ANI)

